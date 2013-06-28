Breaking the glass ceiling has never been easy for women anywhere. Nepali business women find themselves doubly disadvantaged: by the aggressive male-culture prevalent within corporate circles and the deeply-rooted patriarchal values of society. However, as more and more skilled and qualified women forge their way into senior management positions, they have become role models for younger females. Even then the women say they continue to feel discriminated and have to work much harder than their male counterparts just to prove their worth. Ramesh Kumar

Seema Golchha

MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

As a young marketing executive in India, Seema Golchha never pictured herself as a stay at home mom. But when she got married into a traditional Marwari family, where women working outside their homes is still frowned upon, Golchha quit her job and spent nine years as a housewife. In 2001 she began leading Him Electronics, a Golchha enterprise. “Family members were skeptical, but I didn’t lose heart,” explains Golchha. Today, Him is one of the fastest growing electronics company in Nepal selling international brands like Timex, Samsung, and Bajaj. Says Seema: “If my husband and father-in-law had not encouraged me, it would have been very difficult to make it to where I am today.”

Srijana Jyoti

PICS: BIKRAM RAI

Surrounded by a loving family, Srijana Jyoti led a life of comfort. But she was never quite satisfied being just a dutiful wife and mother. An MBA graduate from KU, Jyoti’s managed to keep her passion and business acumen alive even as she spent years taking care of her young children. Egged on by her husband and brother-in-law, she made a comeback to the corporate world three years ago and quickly rose to the rank of marketing director at Jyoti Group. “Working with family has definitely made the transition easier, but outside of my immediate office I have had to face difficulties,” she says.

Subekshya Basnet

After graduating with degree in business from Germany, Subekshya Basnet got involved in her father Bharat Basnet’s Bhojan Griha restaurant and tourism business. In 2010 she started her own organic business along with her sisters, while still working full time for her father. “Without my father’s guidance I wouldn’t have made it so far,” says Basnet. “Almost every field is male-dominated and women face extreme challenges. But the mantra to success is to keep an open mind and approach problems creatively.”

Srijana Thapa

PHOTO CONCERN

Everytime she got a break from school, Srijana Thapa would rush to her grandparents’ photo studio - Photo Concern - and spend hours and hours trying to learn the ABCs of photography. Two years ago Thapa took charge as the managing director and is happy with the way the company, one of the oldest photo studios in Nepal, has grown despite the rising competition. Starting as an intern, she is now the chairperson of Nepal Digital Colour Lab Association and credits her family for her progress. “I never felt inferior to my male colleagues just because I am a woman,” says Thapa.

Megha Chaudhary

Born into a well-known business family, Megha Chaudhary had very high expectations of herself. Determined to succeed at any cost she started out nine years ago by working as an intern at Norvic Hospital (owned by her family) and demonstrated her skills time and again. She is now actively involved in the expansion of the hospital and improving the Pashupati Biscuit brand. “I feel empowered working at the decision making level. But every time I have to deal with government officials, I realise how being a female entrepreneur is still a big challenge,” she says.

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