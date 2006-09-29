Soon the Yamaha brand will be associated with more than just the purr of motorbike engines and generators in Nepal. Morang Auto Works have got authorisation to distribute Yamaha musical instruments and audio/visual components, via their showroom in Mountain Plaza, Kantipath. Yamaha drums, guitars, pianos and keyboards are endorsed by musicians including Chris Parker and Dave Navarro, and their home entertainment systems are recognised for their quality. Yamaha speakers, amplifiers, home theatre systems and DVD players are also available.