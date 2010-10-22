BILL FRIDAY Oct 28, 2010

1. Let me tell you the things that you all know. 2. You are writing Constitution in 21st Century, so it should come good so that it may become a reference for future. The World is assimilating and becoming more and more homogenous. 3. Importance of next Govt. is to complete peace process and bringing of fairly good Constitution. If next Govt is not formed wisely it may not be able to settle differences on Constitution, Constitution may not come out or if it comes, it may not be that good and peace process may not come to completion. 4. Past two consensus Govts were lead by Maoist and UML but progress so far in Constitution and peace process is still vague. So, rationale behind why Congress should lead the next Government is to take you out of this vague, enable completion of peace process (because Congress initiated it) and to bring relatively good Constitution. 5. I think Sushil Koirala is one of the most experienced leader in Nepal who is contributing his life for the Nation than any others. When he forwarded RCP, I think he forwarded a Democrat who is also amiable to both UML and Maoist. But this election Fiasco reflects that all Maoist, UML and Madhesi Forum consider RCP as enemy(?). I do not like enemy word but I have to use it here. 6. Voting in CA Ã¯Â¿Â½ Any bill that goes to CA for voting is in the interest of public or the nation and has a purpose and so is the election of Prime Minister. There should be only two answers for this either Yes or No. Either bill passes or it does not. There should not be anything in between as long as there is a free will of CA members. Abstaining from vote, staying neutral implies one of the five possibilities. First, either CA members have not read the bill (or the bill has gone back for revision); second, CA members are sick or out of the country for a valid reason; third, irresponsibility, negligence of (by) CA members for which there should be some Law or way to correct; fourth dirty politics and bargain at the cost of public or national interest for which there should be some Law and way to correct and fifth absent of free will for which there should be some Law and way to correct. Voting should be by a free will or voluntary but that does not mean that CA members can forget their duty to vote when people elected them for that duty. 7. You already scheduled 14th election, but do not schedule 15th election without party coming into consensus or take decision to go for voting. 8. Priorities that look best Ã¯Â¿Â½ a. Form a consensus Govt., b. destroy arms completely (melt in the place where they are stored in the presence of all parties, people, UNMIN and international observers), c. complete integration related work and d. bring Constitution. Complete b and c before the expiry of UNMINÃ¯Â¿Â½s term. Complete all tasks within next seven months. 9. Once again, consensus that will be best Ã¯Â¿Â½ Maoist propose, Madheshi Forum support, UML and others accept for Congress to lead. Congress form the cabinet by bringing all parties in the cabinet. All support Constitution to pass it. 10. Congress has an option Ã¯Â¿Â½ If it works out, you may ask RCP to pull out and forward Sushil Koirala. But stay firm, and be strict on the issues to complete peace process and bring relatively good constitution. If negotiating with key players or alternative players do not work out you still have an option. As you are a most senior party in the country, you are also a guardian of other parties. Each Congress CA member can outreach with four or five CA members of other parties and convince why voting, melting of arms, completion of peace, good Constitution and consensus is necessary. Be flexible on Presidential or Prime Ministerial system though. 11. RCP Ã¯Â¿Â½ RCP outreach with PKD, JNK and UY. If they say, they will support, ask them come for voting. If they say no, talk to SK and pull out. 12. I repeat, if Maoist want history to judge you positively, dissolve both YCL and Maoist party completely and let them assimilate with peace, society and other parties. If needed form a completely new civilian party and time has come. 13. People let impunity continue for completion of peace process. You will contribute to the World by solving your problems. Close the chapter of Maoist war. 14. Indicating the situation back in Nepal, one of my friend was telling me that politicians do not solve World problems. What if we design Software that writes Constitution instantly. May be he is right. Waste of time, money and other resources for this long is not good. He was also telling me that he will write 25 or 30 pages Constitution in a week and publish it after Nepalese leaders write their Constitution and the Nepalese people and the World can compare those. He was joking but giving a sense that Nepalese leaders are taking too much time to solve simple problems of integration and Constitution writing. 15. Once again complete the peace process before you bring Constitution (within next seven months). As you are writing Constitution in 21st Century, make it good so that it can be a reference for future.