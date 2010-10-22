MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

As we recover from Dasain, there's some respite before the headlong dash into Tihar. Nepalis may be surprised to find themselves hopeful of respite on the political horizon as well, but only time will tell if our politicians can come together and break on through to the other side. Sometimes everything has to be just right for things to move forward, it's not enough to look towards the destination longingly and hope it will all work out fine. If wills can be stimulated and coordinated, then anything is possible. This is as true for the constitution and the peace process as it is to promote tourism around Mugu's Rara Lake, and to build or renovate monasteries in far-flung corners of Nepal.