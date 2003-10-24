Bridging the gap Business Briefs | From Issue #167 (October 24-30, 2003)

Japan has decided to extend a grant of $24,200 to build a 22m steel truss bridge over Changchung Khola at Charka Village in Dolpa. Charka is on the trade route between Upper Dolpa, Jomsom and Tibet, and is also on an intersection for commuting to and from the district headquarter at Dunai. In spite of the importance of this village, all it had was a temporary wooden bridge that was often swept away during the monsoons. The area is familiar to the Japanese because of Ekai Kawaguchi, the first Japanese to visit Nepal in 1899, who stopped there on his way to Tibet. Makoto Nebuka, a Japanese writer who visited the area frequently, has studied Kawaguchi and reintroduced Dolpa to the Japanese people through his writings. Nebuka and his friend in Japan have donated construction material. The labour and other locally available construction materials will be contributed by CBCC. The Japanese government will bear transportation costs of major construction materials.



