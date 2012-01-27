EMPORIOS

Furniture is about style, design and for some, luxury. In the brightly painted new houses springing up on Kathmandu's outskirts, the talk is of interior décor and boutique furniture outlets. As middle-class consumers embrace a refined lifestyle, more people are looking beyond simple function to aesthetics, enduring quality and renowned brands. With increased purchasing power and more sophisticated tastes, they are willing to invest in a picture-perfect home.

Office furniture

Your office is where you spend at least seven hours a day, so your chair and furniture must be comfortable and at the same time give a professional look. Take your pick from the variety of office furniture available that strike the right balance between price and comfort.

FUSION

KARUNA INTERIOR

Kid's Special

Give your child a dream bedroom with special kids range available at various stores. You can even find bedroom themes based on their favourite cartoon characters.

SB FURNITURE

Corner/tea tables

Often overlooked but equally important, table is an important part of the interiors. If coupled with a sofa it can light up a room while providing equal space for teacups and snacks when the guests come home.

KARUNA INTERIORS

Sofa sets

Sofas are the largest pieces of living room furniture and they are certainly everyone's favorite seat in the house. With sofa sets, sectionals and sleeper sofas available, basing your choice solely on looks will not get you far. Pay careful attention to the sofa fabric; it should be able to withstand serious wear and tear from kids, pets and everyday use.

MAC DECOR

SB FURNITURE

ULTIMATE DECOR

FUSION

Curtains

Whether it is the yellow glow or the warm lights, curtains come in many different designs and materials so choose the perfect curtains for a perfect room. The colour and fabric can add the right mood to the room.

NEW MADAN FURNITURE

Bedrooms

Make your bedroom a comforting haven with your pick of bedroom sets. Spending extra time to find the items you truly enjoy will definitely pay off in the end. There are a number of styles to choose from, so be sure to browse all the options first.

FURNITURE LAND

KARUNA INTERIORS

HOMR MAKER

URBAN DESIGNS

TV cabinets

Up your style quotient and add TV cabinets to your bedroom or living room which will not only hold your sleek TV but books and accessories as well. Make a smart choice from the innovative designs available in the market.