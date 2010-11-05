KASHISH DAS SHRESTHA

The sun's still shining but the nights are perceptibly colder, and once we breast the coming wave of Tihar and Chhat festivities, we'll feel the oncoming cold all the more. With loadshedding looming on the horizon, we've all got cause to celebrate a glittering festival of lights.

Practically speaking, the festive season is drawing to a close and many of us will be thinking of what's to be done at school and work for the rest of the year. Ditto the politicians, who seem to be making some headway with the High-level Taskforce. Fingers crossed, they won't wholly disappoint us.

Even without that concern, there's plenty to be happy about for Ganga and Deepak, Bhutanese refugees who were resettled from Jhapa to the United States in 2008. They are now living with their extended family in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and are featured in this week's photo exhibition in the Jhapa refugee camps, This Time.

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