

BRING OUT THE CAVALRY: Prime minister Girija Prasad Koirala returns to Kathmandu on Friday after attending the 14th SAARC summit in New Delhi. In the background on this runway at Tribhuban International Airport is a disused Cosmic Air Fokker 100.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



INNER BEAUTY: CPN-M MP from Dolakha Devi Khadka leads the protests against Dabur Vatika Miss Nepal 2007 demanding that women's rights be 'guaranteed', outside the Birendra International Convention Centre on Saturday.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)



SCARIER THAN THOU: Members of Kathmandu's Gurung community performing the traditional tahon ten ritual to drive away evil spirits at the Maitighar Mandala on Tuesday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)