Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai sought advise of legal experts regarding the budget and the November elections. Legal and constitutional experts including Attorney General Mukti Pradhan and his predecessors Raghav Lal Baidya and Yubaraj Sangraula were summoned by the prime minister on Tuesday.

"Article 88 and 93 allows the government to announce the budget through an ordinance after consulting with the president. But due to its limited mandate, presenting a full budget is not advisable," explained Baidya. Regarding voter's registration, Baidya said the government can introduce an ordinance to amend the Election Act as per Article 63 (7) of the interim constitution. President of Bar Association, Prem Bahadur Khadka, also maintained that the government cannot present more than one third of the budget as per the Supreme Court's verdict.

However, vice- president Surendra Mahato differed in his views and said there is no legal obstacle to prevent the formulation of a full budget as per article 88. Advocate Ram Narayan Bidari too said the precedence cited in the Supreme Court's verdict is only valid if there is a House of Representatives which cannot be misinterpreted in the present context.

The Supreme Court, on Sunday had turned down the writ petition filed by advocates seeking interim order against the government's plan to produce the budget through an ordinance.