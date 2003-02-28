Nepal seems to have been finally recognised as a hot spot by Britain. The British government has appointed a "special representative" for Nepal, a distinction that has gone to other places like Cyprus, Georgia and the Middle East. The special rep, Sir Jeffrey James (right), will coordinate efforts in support of the recent ceasefire and the emerging peace process. Sir Jeffrey is a career diplomat who has served as the British high commissioner (ambassador) in Nairobi. "It is part of the pattern of commitment of the UK government in preventing conflict and resolving them through peaceful means," David Ward, deputy chief of mission at the British Embassy told us. "The appointment here is demonstration of the British government's commitment for restoration of peace and development in Nepal," he added. Though he will be based in London, Sir Jeffrey is expected to visit Nepal and the region in mid-March.