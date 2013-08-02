Graham Anthony Minshaw, marketing adviser for The British College and an international educational consultant with over four decades of experience was in Kathmandu recently to speak at the Kantipur Post Career-Edu fair.

Nepali Times caught up with Minshaw to talk about the possibilities and challenges of partnerships between Nepali colleges and British universities.

Graham Anthony Minshaw:The university system in UK seeks to develop students into independent learners. Teachers are there to provide information, to instill curiosity, and to encourage them to question what is taught. But the students also have to take responsibility for their education and explore beyond what is taught in classrooms. I don’t see this happening in most Nepali colleges.

How is The British College (TBC) different than other colleges in Nepal?

The British College is getting full franchise from two universities in UK- Leeds Metropolitan University and University of West England. This means TBC has to maintain the same quality of education as the universities in UK. Representatives from Leeds Metropolitan University and University of West England carry out regular inspections to make sure the college has adequate resources and qualified staff to meet the British standards.

What are the admission requirements for TBC?

Prospective students need to meet the criteria of the universities in the UK. For a three year bachelor’s degree, applicants need at least 80 per cent in their 10+2. If they scored less than 80 per cent, they have to enroll in a foundation course at TBC first. Once admitted, students are expected to attend classes regularly and submit work on time. Punctuality is the key. Students cannot pay their way to a degree.

Is it easy for TBC students to transfer to partner universities in the UK?

Students can transfer at the end of each academic year, but they should know that once they enroll at the universities in UK, they have to pay the British fees.

How does a British degree help students in the Nepali job market?

A British degree has international credibility because of the standard, structure, and quality of education and gives students that extra edge. But the degree in itself doesn’t guarantee jobs. What students need to understand is that TBC is an educational institution not a job placement agency.

What possibilities and challenges do you see for Nepali colleges wanting to collaborate with British universities?

The possibilities are enormous. There are many British universities looking for suitable franchise partners in different regions because the soaring price of education means that less and less international students can afford an education in the UK. When students have colleges and universities of global standards in their own country, it’s easier for them in terms of finances and also culturally they are more at ease. The challenges is for the Nepali government to monitor and maintain the quality and standard of the universities coming in to Nepal.

www.thebritishcollege.edu.np