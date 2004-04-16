Yambahadur Sunwar was working in his metalsmith shop when six Maoists came by two weeks ago and asked him to give them his goat. ?It costs Rs 5,000,? he told them, ?pay the money and take it.? The enraged Maoists told his family to go inside the house, dragged him away and crushed both his legs with rocks. Sunwar begged them to kill him instead of torturing him. This angered them even more and they beat him mercilessly. Sunwar thinks the goat was just an excuse, the Maoists targeted him because his son is in the army. Sunwar, who is recuperating in Surkhet hospital, says: ?We thought they were fighting for poor people like us, I never imagined they would make me a cripple.?