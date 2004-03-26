Sankuwasabha-Sherpa brothers, Dawa and Karsang, are proud of working hard and making a living in their own homeland rather than following in the footsteps of their fellow Nepalis who go abroad for cheap labour. The two are popular and respected in Gufa Bazar of the district due to their perseverance and commitment to walk with their yaks with supplies from the town to the remotest villages, which takes weeks or even months. They walk as far as from Dhankuta's Hile Bazar to Chauki Bhanjyang Bazar of Sankuwasabha. Each of Dawa and Karsang's 12 yaks carries 80-85 kg. They make a profit of Rs 3 for each kg. "We can make at least Rs 3,000-4,000 in one trip," says Dawa, adding that the 12 yaks can carry up to 11 tons at once. It's not an easy trek though. Walking in the tough hill and mountain terrain, the two brothers relieve their weariness by singing on the way, listening to the sweet chirps of the birds, watching the beautiful mountain scenery and joking with each other. But the Sherpa brothers are afraid that with the road development in the remote villages, locals may soon find it cheaper to get their goods by lorry. The more the road advances, the farther the Sherpa brothers have to walk to find new routes and new villages.