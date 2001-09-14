Brothers in arms Jana Ekata, 3 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #60 (September 14-20, 2001)

The central committee of the Ekata Kendra (Unity Centre) met recently and made the following decisions:



1) The only way to get the country back on its feet is by forming an interim government, a constituent assembly and finally, a republic. The party has suggestions and a plan of action for this.



2) The party feels that government-Maoist dialogue should be converted into a dialogue between the reactionary forces, leftist parties and the people. This dialogue has to be used to bring about fundamental changes in Nepali society. The Maoists' stated agenda is identical to ours. Our common position will help bring about fundamental changes in society and therefore these three things need to be implemented immediately. If dialogue fails, then a civil war will break out, for which the government will be held responsible. Our party has grave concerns about the policies and behaviour of other left parties, like the UML and the ML. All left parties should unite and not do anything that will strengthen the hands of the opposition and reactionary forces.



3) Deuba recently announced his radical eight-point agenda and land reform program. This is being done to hoodwink the people and influence the government-Maoist dialogue. The government should explain its policies very clearly. Since these programs have not been implemented yet, their effectiveness cannot be predicted now. The party will pressure the government to implement the programs.



4) We regard the Maoists as a friendly force. They have started to rectify some of their earlier mistakes. Their recent announcement concerning the International Communist Movement shows that the Maoists are moving closer to us. Prachanda has made public the conclusion his group reached at the Second Convention, and now there is a lot of similarity between their line of thought and ours. The Maoists have accepted us as a revolutionary communist force. This brotherly feeling has opened many doors for both of us.