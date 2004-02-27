Brussels group denounces Delhi Domestic Brief | From Issue #185 (February 27 - March 4, 2004)

A pro-Maoist group of Nepalis in Brussels has strongly condemned the Indian government for the extradition of Matrika Yadav and Suresh Ale Magar on 8 February, and says: “This despicable act has stunned and shocked the democratic and revolutionary people and ignited fury among Nepali people the world over.”



Besides flaying the government, king and army, the communiqu? signed by Surendra Bhusan, also blames “US imperialism” for supporting the counter-insurgency war. It said successive governments in Kathmandu have broken previous ceasefires even though the Maoists had pushed the agenda for a “forward-looking political settlement”.



But the group singled out India for special condemnation, saying: “This act of Indian regime is a blatant support to the unjust war of royal regime against the Nepali people?we are extremely shocked by this despicable act of the Indian government and we strongly condemn the arrest of any leaders and any citizens who are handed over to the murderous regime of Nepal.”