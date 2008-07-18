Buddha spreads wings

Buddha Air is adding two ATR-42-320s next month to meet rising passenger volume in Nepal's domestic routes, a surge in tourism and to make-up for the rising cost of aviation fuel.

The fuel-efficient 50-seater twin turbo-props will be deployed in the high-volume Pokhara, Biratnagar, Bhadrapur, Bhairawa, Nepalganj and Dhangadi sectors. The airline will continue to use its five Beechcraft 1900Ds for mountain flights and routes with smaller airports like Simara and Bharatpur and for Mt Everest sightseeing flights. The airline hopes to sell off two of its Beechcraft 1900Cs.

The airline has already sent pilots for simulator training with the French manufacturers, Avions de Transport Regional. The deal is financed by the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank.

Buddha Air's Managing Director, Birendra Basnet told Nepali Times the airline plans to upgrade to higher capacity ATR 72s in a few years.

Twenty five

Nabil Bank, the first joint venture bank in Nepal, which started with a technical service agreement with the Dubai Bank, entered its 25th year of service in Nepal on 12 July. The bank, which provides one-stop services, has 28 branches and counters all over Nepal.

Tumour cure

Bangkok Hospital has introduced new technology to cure brain tumours, otherwise considered in-operable. The procedure, which is non-invasive and painless, is touted to be the most advanced option to cure cancers.

Insurance

Prime life insurance, opened under the Khetan group, has started a life-insurance scheme for Nepalis working abroad. The life insurance will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 500 thousand for a period of one to five years.

IT learning

British Council has opened a new IT-based Learning Centre, which has the provision of online access to latest professional and learning resources. The centre, which is aimed at teachers, young professional and students, is equipped with 35 computers and plans to conduct workshops and training programmes.

NEW PRODUCTS

PHONE SPICE: New models of Spice mobile phones were recently launched in Nepal with the aim of providing innovative designs at all prices. The phones feature models that have in-built 'singtones,' and dual SIM card system.