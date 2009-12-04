While pilgrims thronged the killing fields of Bariyapur, Bara, and local merchants in Janakpur lamented the low turnout at the Vivah Panchami festival, thousands of devotees gathered at the Buddha's birthplace, Lumbini, from 23-25 November. They were there to commemorate the golden jubilee of the 41st throne holder of the Sakya Order, His Holiness the Sakya Trizin.

What made this congregation special was its emphasis not only on peace, but also its modern outlook on the importance of nature conservation. As the Sakya Trinzin put it in the presence of WWF representatives: "For the sake of future generations, nature should not be destroyed in the name of development. The solution for climate change lies in forest protection. Every human being is responsible for the protection of wildlife and combating the impacts of climate change."