The Appropriations Bill announced a rise in government salaries, but it should have been left to the new government. The Finance Minister may have just included this clause to appease civil servants, but this may put a big burden on the treasury and trigger further inflation. Just because the employees get a raise doesn't really mean that they will be more productive, or that it will help in the economic development. The government should have make a decision only after studying the experience of other countries in civil service pay rise. The passing of Appropriation Bill for a budget advance means that the new government will have more time to make a new budget after analysis and discussion. If the government ignores the country's economic reality for populism, it will be very dangerous for the country. CA members who watch the economy, including businessmen, have to be particularly watchful.