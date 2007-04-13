The eight parties should be embarrassed that only 15 percent of this year's VDC budget has been spent. Minister of Local Development Deb Gurung has admitted this, and says the Rs 900 million spent so far has been for "administrative purposes".

The new democratic government ambitiously allocated the 4,000 VDC Rs 1 million each, more than twice the amount normally earmarked for local development programs, and said that the local administration had the authority to implement the plans. But the Local Self Governance Act says that the budget can only be spent after approval from the village and district councils. VDCs and DDCs did not meet because of disagreement between the parties.

In the three months left in this fiscal year, perhaps the parties could decide on how to spend a small part of the big budget. The Maoists are running the ministry, let's hope they will revolutionise the process.

