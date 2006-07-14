Budgeting for development Business Briefs | From Issue #306 (July 14-20, 2006)

Of the Rs 143.9 billion in the 2006-2007 budget, Rs 79.6 billion has been allocated for regular expenditure and Rs 64.3 billion for development. The latter includes Rs 1.3 billion for the Poverty Alleviation Fund, which will be distributed to 667 income-generating programs, 369 community infrastructure development programs and 1,700 'creative programs' in 1,200 VDCs of 25 districts. Rs 52 billion will go to the social sector, including Rs 22.7 billion for education, Rs 9.3 billion for health, Rs 6.19 billion for drinking water and Rs 4 billion for agricultural development.

