The government's poor conservation management was what led to the creation of the Buffer Zone Program after the reinstatement of democracy. Since then, more people are participating in conservation efforts and we are seeing the benefits. But the recently issued ordinance to hand over management of national parks to an NGO is just one indication that the government is trying to shirk its conservation responsibilities and usurp the people's rights. When the state and the people have been working together, even earning international acclaim, why do we need this ordinance? What basis is there to believe that an NGO will be responsible towards the people? Unless the government can make it clear that handing over (management) to an NGO will not hamper conservation efforts, such a policy should not be implemented. Our program is not only providing relief and compensation to those affected by wild animals but also to those affected by floods. The proposed policy could have a direct effect on these efforts. Laws cannot be implemented in such an opaque manner. The government must not make moves that will weaken the people and hurt conservation efforts. If it does, the people will reject it.