Switzerland is giving a grant of Rs 576.3 million to help Nepal implement the trail bridge sub-sector project. The five-year project is a continuation of the suspension bridge project and bridge building at the local level, both supported by the Swiss government. According to the finance ministry, the grant will be used for the construction and maintenance of trail bridges, procurement of construction materials, training and local infrastructure development. It will cover operating expenses including digitisation of maps, local consultancy and local staff cost. The local counterpart is the Ministry of Local Development.