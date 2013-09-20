Located in the heart of Kathmandu, Panipokhari Heights is set to take the real estate world by storm. Designed with discerning families in mind, this premium residential development is spread over 20 ropanies. The project broke ground in October 2012 and is scheduled to be completed by mid-2014 with 50 luxury houses. Nepali Times sat down with Sheela Pradhan, marketing executive for Shiva Corporate and Landmark Developer, to learn more about this exciting project.

Nepali Times: What are the things to look forward to in this project?

Sheela Pradhan: Apart from top-of-the-line facilities, there are many other great features. Take for example the intercoms located in each house. They connect directly to the front gate to allow immediate guest access. As the homes are still in construction, room specifications can be customised to our clients’ will. The homes are three and half storied with a basement, parking space and a small garden. The development is also conveniently located, close to government offices, police stations, water supply and a hospital. Additionally, Lajimpat offers a wide variety of shops, department stores and restaurants.

What is the most attractive feature about Panipokhari Heights?

The best aspect of the project is that it is a joint venture between three reputed construction companies: CE Construction, Shiva Corporate Connection and Jyoti Group. Each of the homes is built in neo-classical style and available in color-customisable Egyptian marble.

Are these homes a good investment for a discerning homebuyer?

Apart from the prime location, the price per aana is only 4 million. So because of the prime location and low initial investment, the value of the homes will only increase. It is a great investment if you plan to later sell or rent your home.

What kind of financing options are available?

We have a flexible financial plan where buyers will need to pay a down payment of 40% initially and the remaining 60% can be rendered through bank finance provisions for up to 20 years.