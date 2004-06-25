Work on a new building for Dharan's Mahendra Multiple Campus started with outgoing Indian ambassador to Nepal, Shyam Saran, laying the foundation stone on 22 June. The Indian government has sanctioned Rs 25.91 million for the classroom block, teachers' rooms, library hall and furniture. The campus student roll of over 4,000 students from Sunsari, Morang, Saptari, Dhankuta and the Purbanchal hills will benefit from the building, which is to be called Nepal Bharat Maitri Bhawan to symbolise of Nepal-India ties.