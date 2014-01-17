We can’t think of too many other places in the world where history repeats itself as a farce as often as in Nepal. Proof is the front page of Nepali Times exactly two years ago in which we showed the Maghe Sankranti bullfight in Nuwakot to illustrate how chronic disputes over power were leading to the inevitable dissolution of the Constituent Assembly.

BIKRAM RAI

Two years later, just like the bulls in this year’s festival on Wednesday (above), the politicians are up to the same mischief. CA2 is convening two months after polls on 22 January. There are still major hurdles: the nomination of 26 members to the CA, resolving intra-party disputes in all four main political forces, negotiations between the NC and UML over prime ministership, and the cabinet composition.