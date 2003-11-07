Bullet in the head Kantipur, 31 October From The Nepali Press | From Issue #169 (November 7-13, 2003)

For the last month-and-a-half, a teacher in western Nepal has lived with a bullet in his head. On 21 September, Maoists came to Nepal Rastriya Secondary School at Dodari in Bardiya and ordered Kiran Raj Yogi to leave with them. They took the 31-year-old to the schoolyard and shot him, execution style in the head. Luckily, the teacher survived and was rushed to Lucknow Medical College in India but after initial treatment, doctors said they couldn't dislodge the bullet. Now Kiran is at the district hospital at Gulariya, Bardiya. Prabodh Regmi, his doctor, says Kiran is paralysed down his left side because of the bullet. Shanti Yogi, Kiran's sister-in-law, said the medical treatment is putting them under great financial stress. "We have already spent around Rs 10,0000 in the treatment by borrowing from relatives. Taking him to another hospital for treatment is going to mean more expenses." The government hasn't helped at all. Kiran has an eight-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.



