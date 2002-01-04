No, it's not because of the state of emergency that my wife and I have quarantined our son at home. Nor is it because there are dangerous Maoists (or is it terrorists?) out there. Actually it is because last week, two of our neighbours in Chun Devi found stray bullets in their yards, one still warm. The next time you are strolling in town and you see a guy in a green suit behind sandbags packing a huge weapon, you may wonder: is he providing security or is he a safety hazard?



Paolo Bonetti

Chandol