

BUMPER-TO-BUMPER: The monstrous traffic jam on the Mugling-Narayanghat highway on Saturday after a three-week rebel blockade was lifted.



SUN AND MOON: Pancha Kanyas take part in a peace rally in Kathmandu on Wednesday organised by the Nagarik Mul Samaroha 2061.



THE WORLD'S A STAGE: Jat Sodhnu Jogi Ko a play directed by Anup Baral performed at the Sama Theatre, Gurukul on Sunday.



DUET DUELS: A dohari competetion at Bhrikuti Mandap organised by the Nepal Lok Dohari Byabasahi Sangh on Monday.



NOT ACCIDENTAL TOURISTS: PATA Chairman Ram Kohli, CEO Peter De Jong and General Manager of Soaltee Crown Plaza, Rajiv Malla, making rounds of the hotel during De Jong's official visit to Kathmandu this week.