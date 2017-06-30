Nepal’s promising young female golfer, Pratima Sherpa, 19, left for the United States this week for a training camp and to participate in tournaments in Ventura, California, accompanied by her coach Sachin Bhattarai. Their roundtrip tickets are provided by Qatar Airways and Gokarna Golf Resort.

Busy Qatar Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport reported an exceptionally high volume of traffic during the Eid-Al Fitr holiday period despite the on-going travel ban on the country. The airline also celebrated 10 years of service to the US this week by illuminating the Empire State Building in its signature burgundy and white colours.

Fly with Thai

Thai Airways was a big winner at the recent Stytrax World Airline Awards held in Paris, France. Thai took home three awards: World’s Best Economy Class, World’s Best Airline Lounge Spa and Best Economy Class Onboard Catering.

Bundle of joy

Huawei technologies, in association with NCell, have launched a new bundled pack. Customers who buy a Huawei P10+ smartphone will get 10GB NCell of free data. To activate the data pack, send a SMS to 17100.