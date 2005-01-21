Bunker terror Rajdhani, 19 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #231 (January 21-27, 2005)

MAHOTTARI-The rebels have started digging trenches on the Jaleswor-Bardibas road and nearby areas. This has stirred panic among the people here of getting caught in the crossfire. The rebels say the trenches and bunkers are to defend impending attack from both the security forces and the Indian army. The Maoist's district leader Sanjeeb said that they plan to dig at least 300 trenches near the Nepal-India border areas and around Jaleswor, the district headquarters. "The local people are helping us," Sanjeeb added. According to the rebels, the bunkers are 2m deep and 100m long, shaped in English letters A, C, W and E. Meanwhile, the security force has destroyed 19 bunkers in Kishan Nagar, Hattilet, Bijalpura, Sitapur, Bhangaha and Pashupatinagar. The army believes that building bunkers is not a big deal. "War tactics are more important," says Brigadier General Nirmal Thapa, who heads the Gorakh Battallion in Pakauli. He added that the bunkers would not affect the security force at all and would only put the villagers at risk.



