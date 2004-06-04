Three years ago, the Maoists were on the brink of victory, if they had been willing to take a negotiated settlement. I was telling friends that the Maoists had waged a carefully-targeted campaign against the government, mostly without harming civilians and that they had a certain amount of popular support. The US ambassador at the time said, "If they would renounce violence, I could support most of the Maoists' demands." I would tell anyone who would listen, "These people are revolutionaries, not terrorists. This isn't Cambodia or Peru." I was wrong. Recruiting cadres is revolutionary: kidnapping students is terrorism. Robbing the government bank office is revolutionary, destroying a village's electricity or water supply is terrorism. Closing VDC offices is revolutionary: closing schools is terrorism. Burning a government bus after getting the passengers off is, perhaps, a revolutionary act, but leaving a bomb on a bus is terrorism, plain and simple. No excuses, no rationalisations. The tiger's stripes are showing. I don't want to live in the People's Paradise. I doubt anyone at the palace or the party offices does either. Let's hope they all come to their senses soon and unite against the danger.

I wonder why the political parties who are so concerned about the king's 'regression' are quiet about the callous terrorism displayed by the Maoists in bombing a bus in Kathmandu. Isn't it strange that people who supposedly have such deep concern about democracy don't utter a peep of protest?

It was disgusting to see the media, political leaders and important sectors of society taking the bombing of the Sajha bus and resultant loss of life and serious injury so lightly.No political leader uttered even a single word of concern. The media failed by not seeking comments on the matter from the political parties. Although the bombing may be of minor interest to them, it is of serious concern to the people who use public transportion every day.The bombing by the perpetrators and the lack of response from all political forces has stunned us, with its arrogance and inhuman attitude. If this goes on, Nepalis will lose what little faith they have in the media, democracy and political parties as well as their sense of patriotism.