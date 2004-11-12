Come on Dem's, quit crying. We lost and in some ways we should be damn glad that we did. We now have the luxury of clear opposition, an opposition unclouded by a Democratic president whose freedom of movement is heavily constrained by a Republican Senate and House. Iraq is a mess. The economy is a mess. Our position in the world is a mess. With Bush's policy acumen, nothing is likely to improve over the next few years. The Republicans made their bed, now they get to lie in it. Our defeat today could plant the seeds for a far more sustainable victory in the mid-term and next presidential elections. Seriously, how would you feel if President Kerry, unable to bring in other countries to bail us out of the Iraq mess, felt compelled to reinstate the draft? Both support and opposition would highlight the contradictions inherent in having a president who has to pick up the pieces but can't publicly disavow a war we should never have started. The same goes for our structural deficit. With a solidly Republican House and Senate, Kerry wouldn't have been able to take the bold steps essential to resolve our massive problems. His only role would have been to bear the blame.and pass that blame on to all Democrats as clear evidence of 'liberal' incompetence. Yes the loss is real. We're going to lose irreplaceable parts of our environmental heritage. We've lost global legitimacy and may have to suffer many years before we're able to regain a respected position in the global community. We may also face an economic collapse as the dollar declines. All this may be extremely painful. But we're also handed the wonderful gift of clarity. Our moral position on many issues doesn't have to be compromised. We don't face the dilemma of supporting a weak president who can't make fundamental changes. Bush built his victory on a coalition of fear and religious bigotry. When the economy sours, the moral contradictions of his position emerge, and his wars appear increasingly 'un-winnable' that coalition will fragment. Over 50 million of us have the luxury of a clear, uncompromised moral position. Be patient, work hard. His recent win hands us a clear opportunity for real sustainable victory.

Reading your editorial 'Bushwacked' gave me some amusement. As a serious editorial piece it was sorely lacking in any meaningful insight. Liberalism in newspapers is fairly common across the globe, unfortunately Nepal is no exception. If Nepal had one leader as unwavering as President Bush maybe the political situation in Nepal would have some direction and stability. Being a leader does not mean giving up convictions for the sake of popularity. Reading about the political situation in Nepal, it is laughable that you think Americans are 'bamboozling their way with petty minded insensitivity'. Unfortunately your paper gives a one-sided view through the likes of poor old depressed Daniel Lak who condemns America at every turn, but has chosen to reside there. You want to vote in America? How about voting in Nepal first, that's if you can actually get elections rolling.

Daniel Lak's Here and There column 'It's over' (#220) is much appreciated. Unlike most Kerry supporters in Nepal his reaction is tempered with wisdom. Depressed Kerry wallahs in Nepal are arguing that 55 million people did not vote for Bush, and he has no mandate. America is doomed, the world is doomed. Even your editorial ('Bushwhacked', #219) that wanted the rest of the world to be allowed to vote in US elections, is sour grapes. Eighty percent of Nepalis who have returned from the US are Kerry supporters and they point out that the American people are stupid and at least Kerry followers console themselves with the prospect of Hillary Clinton becoming the next president. Women did not vote for Kerry because a) he was not young and handsome b) his divorce and marrying 'up' the Ketchup heiress did not make them too comfortable.