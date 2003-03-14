Small Industries Promotion Programme (SIP-P), funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Co-operation (SDC), has started a campaign to inform Nepali entrepreneurs about the relevance of business services and to encourage them to buy them. The program was introduced to fulfil the need of expert manpower in the fields of management, market promotion and financial management for small and medium-sized industries, said Leon Heudret, project manager at SIP-P. ?The program would provide a regular forum for conducting seminars and interactions between the sellers and buyers, apart from other promotional programs,? said Nabin Dahal, program officer at SIP-P. He added that the forum would also conduct visiting-card exchanges between service-seekers and service-providers to help in building direct contact.