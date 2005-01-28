The selection process has begun for the second TOP 10 Business Excellence Awards organised by the boss magazine scheduled this year for March. The awards celebrate great performance in the workplace, recognise outstanding leadership, innovation, perseverance, creativity, teamwork and integrity through 10 core categories. The independent, all encompassing business awards honour companies of all types and sizes and the people behind them. A board of advisers and a panel of experts, which include some of the most eminent names in Nepal's business arena, leading executives and academicians, oversee the program. A new category, Social Entrepreneur has been introduced this year for people in the social sector, either individually or through their organisation.