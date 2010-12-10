Bank of the year

Nepal Investment Bank received The Bankers Award-2010 from the Banker Magazine. This is the fourth time that NIBL has been honoured with this award.

Grand entry

CG Automobiles has introduced Maruti Suzuki's new Wagon-R VXI with a roadshow in Kathmandu. The 998cc model has 165mm ground clearance and 18.9kmpl fuel efficiency. It is priced at Rs 1,921,000 and is available in 6 different colours.

Anniversary

Vaidaya's Organization of Industries and Trading Houses (VOITH) has entered into its 44th year of operations. VOITH started its operations as the authorised distributor of Toyota Motors and now owns over a dozen industries and business houses.

For men

Dabur Nepal has launched PROstyle Dandruff Control Hair Oil for men. It is available in packs of 75ml and 150ml, priced at Rs 40 and Rs 75 respectively.

Platinum cheers

McDowell's No 1 has launched 100 per cent grain-based McDowell's No 1 Platinum whisky. It will be available in 750ml, 375ml and 180ml packs, priced at Rs 730, Rs 370 and Rs 190 respectively.

Kumari meets

Kumari Bank organised its 10th Annual General Meeting and announced a 22.51 per cent increment in its net profits during the last fiscal year. The meeting approved a cash dividend of 12 per cent to its shareholders.

NIC grows

NIC Bank held its 13th Annual General Meeting. The bank's net profits have increased by 42 per cent in the last fiscal year. The meeting approved distribution of a 26.32 per cent cash dividend to its shareholders.