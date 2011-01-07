Car of the year

Ford Figo has been selected as the Indian Car of the Year. The model was recently launched in Nepal and has sold over 200 units.

More hours

Civil Bank has extended its banking transaction hours and will now operate from 8am to 6pm. The bank is open six days a week from Sunday to Friday.

Power up

Gautam Electric and Electric Centre, sole distributor of Firman generators, has launched a new range of CE, ETL Safety, EMC, EURO-II, EPA, and CARB certified petrol and diesel generators. Firman generators come with a 12-month warranty.

Profitable meet

The 18th AGM of Himalayan Bank concluded with the decision to distribute 25 per cent bonus shares and 11.85 per cent cash dividends to its shareholders. The bank earned a net profit of Rs 508 million in the fiscal year 2009-10.

Three cheers

Himalayan Brewery and Trishakti Distilleries are opening under new management. In addition to re-launching its old products, including Iceberg Beer, the companies will introduce new brands of liquor.

Branching out

Janata Bank has opened its sixth branch in Chautara, Sindhupalchok. An ATM has also been installed at the branch. Janata Bank has two branches in Kathmandu and one each in Pokhara, Dhunche and Birganj.