Return gifts

Kumari Bank marked its 10th anniversary by gifting computers to Shree Janabikash Secondary School. The school is located in Balkhu.

Mega opening

Mega Bank formally inaugurated its 12 branches. The branches are located in Arghakhachi, Biratnagar, Birgunj, Butwal, Chautara, Hariwan, Jawalakhel, Kapan, Pokhara and Syaffrubesi. Baneshwor and New Road are the two locations in Kathmandu.

Spring collection

Springwood, a product of Surya Nepal, has launched its new summer t-shirts. Tourism and social networking are among the themes for the prints.

Lucky dices

Him Electronics has introduced a new scheme 'Himstar Roll Goti Roll' which offers a scratch card imprinted with two dices on purchase of Himstar TV, fridge and deep freezer. If customers get stars in both dices they win a 26" LCD. A 5.1 Woofer, DVD, Induction Cooker and CFL bulbs are also be to won.

Colour play

AmarJyoti Foundation organised Teen Art Competition with 30 participants. Sagar Samal, Sonam Tamang and Anamika Gautam were declared first, second and third respectively. The paintings will be exhibited next Saturday at the foundation's premises.

Go Charlie

Charlie Gurung won the Ruslan Vodka New Year Golf 2068, taking home a two way ticket to Bangkok. Eighty-five golfers had participated in the tournament.