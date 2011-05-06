Save up

Syakar Company is doling out discounts of Rs 5000 to Rs 8000 on Shine, Stunner, CB Unicorn, CB Twister and CB Unicorn Dazzler motor cycles under its Honda Grand scheme, available at all Honda showrooms.

Fair and golden

Fair and Lovely is offering 10 gold coins and 15 mobile phones every week on the purchase of 25g and 50g packs of Fair & Lovely Max Fairness, Ayurvedic and Multivitamin. Buyers can participate by sending an SMS to 7733 with the 8-digit code printed at the bottom of the pack. Bumper prizes include Bajaj Pulsar 220cc F and TVS Wego.

All in

Aliaster Timothy from New Baneshwor, has won the first prize of the 'AllOut Gharfull Offer' by SC Johnson, makers of AllOut, Baygon and Mr. Muscle products. Timothy is taking home a 21" television, a refrigerator, a microwave oven, a DVD player and a food processor.

Second generation

International Marketing Services launched the Samsung Corby II. Specs include 3.14-inch TFT-LCD display screen, a 2 mega pixels camera and WiFi capability.

Growing NMB

NMB Bank announced its financials for the third quarter of this fiscal year. The bank has earned a pre-tax profit of Rs 252.5 million, with 69 per cent growth.