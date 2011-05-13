New boss

Software Paradigms International Group an Atlanta based technology services and financial solutions organisation has acquired WorldLink Technologies. Renamed SPI Nepal, the organisation promises career opportunities for over 250 IT professionals.

Celebration

KIST Bank celebrated its ninth anniversary with blood donation program at its central office and four of its branches. The bank also organised clean up activities.

Check-up

Advanced Poly Clinic is celebrating the opening of its Pokhara branch by conducting a free health camp from 15-21 May. The camp will offer multiple specialties including OPD check up, blood sugar, cholesterol, ECG and blood pressure measurement.

Happy lions

The Lion Corporation Japan, Lion Corporation (Thailand) and Nepal Thailand Trade Corporation jointly launched the Lion Products in the Nepalese market. Their products include personal care products, OTC medicines and functional foods.

Stylish Nima

Nima Rumba has released a new album, 'PROstyle Rangaun Ki Ma..' and PROstyle is promoting its ambassador by running a contest in the musical program 'PROstyle Music of Your Choice' of Image Channel. Lucky callers will get a chance to dine with Nima, get his autographed album and also win a bumper prizes worth NPR 40,000.