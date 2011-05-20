Godrej in Nepal

EOL, an enterprise of Chaudhary Group, has joined hands with Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company to launch Godrej's refrigerator, washing machine and microwave oven in Nepal.

Be OK

Bank of Kathmandu distributed educational materials and basic supplies to women and children from Nepal Women's Foundation as part of its CSR initiative.

New cells

Neoteric Nepal has lunched Nokia C5-03 and Nokia C2-01. Nokia C5-03 comes with a 3.2-inch wide touch screen and 5 mega pixel camera and Nokia C2-01 with a 2-inch QVGA TFT display and 3.2 mega pixel camera.

Branching on

Himalayan Bank inaugurated its 34th Branch in Barahabise, Sindhupalchowk. In addition to regular services, the branch will provide Himal Saving Account and Himal Remit Savings Account with zero-minimum balance.

Tuscani Singles

Pizza Hut has added Tuscani Singles, an Italian inspired range of pizzas, in its menu offerings. These are hand stretched thin crust pizzas and prices start at Rs 299.