Picture perfect

Cannon launched five new models of digital cameras - three in PowerShot series and one each in Ixus and DSLR series. The capacity of these cameras range from 10 to 12.2 mega pixels, 2.5 to 3.2 inch LCD screens and 3.3 to 5 times optical zoom. A 2 GB memory and camera bag come free with every purchase.

Win a million

Qatar Airways announced that passengers from Nepal can also participate in their US$1 Million Draw by purchasing raffle tickets while transiting Doha International Airport.

Double celebration

Dell launched its new Inspiron R series laptops in Nepal on the occasion of the 1st anniversary of Generation Next Communications, authorized distributor of Dell. Inspiron R series, equipped with the latest Intel core processors, has high definition displays and outstanding battery life.

Supporting education

NIC Foundation provided scholarship to 27 orphans of New Children Home, Hattigaunda. They will contribute 50 per cent of their school fee for this academic year.

Now open

Right Trade Link has been officially opened at Narayanghat as the authorized dealer of Continental Trading Enterprises for the sales and after sales service of Kia motors and Komatsu heavy equipment for the region of Narayani zone.