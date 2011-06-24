New branches

Sanima Bikas Bank has opened new branches in Biratnagar and Naubise. Sanima's customers can also withdraw their deposited amount free of cost from any SCT network ATM all over Nepal by using Sanima debit card.

Supporting noble mission

Everest Bank provided financial support to Susmita Maskey for her 3rd Everest expedition aimed at raising money for Childreach Nepal. She will be helping them build 100 toilets and conduct 500 awareness programs on child health, gender equity and child protection over the next five years.

Branchless banking

Siddhartha Bank has started a branchless banking service in Pagnath VDC, Dailekh. Transactions will be made by identifying fingerprints or photographs of clients via smart cards.

Free trip

Under a new scheme, San Miguel is sending three winners to Boracay, an island getaway in the Philippines. The winners decided through a lucky draw can take one friend for the trip.

New Series

Morang Auto Works launched Yamaha SZ 150 series motorcycles in an event organized in Birtamod. The series has two models, SZ X - self start and SZ R - self start with disc brake.

Branching on

Commerze and Trust Bank launched its 7th branch in Newroad, Pokhara. They plan to open up new branches in Biratnagar, Butwal, Kalimati, Basundhara and Thamel by the end of this fiscal year.

Bajaj Discover

HH Bajaj has launched Discover 125cc motorcycle. It has 5-speed gearbox and comes in two variants- regular drum brake and disc brake