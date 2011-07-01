Nano in Nepal

Tata Motors launched Tata Nano in Nepal. All three variants of the car Tata Nano, Tata Nano CX and Tata Nano LX are on sale in Sipradi-owned and authorized dealerships across Nepal. The first phase of booking has been opened with the introductory price of Rs 798,000.

BOK honored

Bank of Kathmandu has received an award for 'Most active GTFP Issuing Bank for SME and South –South Trades in South Asia' from the International Finance Corporation. BOK has been actively using the facility and expanding its Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) portfolio through 39 hotspots throughout the country.

Best fly

Dragonair, a Hong Kong-based airline has been voted 'World's Best Regional Airline' in the annual Skytrax awards second year in a row. The customer satisfaction-based award was given to the airline in recognition of its product and service quality.

Gifting brightness

Clean Energy Development Bank joined hands with the Ultra Group for its Gifting Brightness program and donated solar home lighting systems to the Maniharsha retirement home. This program under the bank's Clean Circle movement helps communities counter the ongoing power crisis through green technologies.

Free massage

Navaratna Oil has started a campaign under which it is offering free head massage. This campaign is being carried out in 17 districts all over Nepal for 45 days.