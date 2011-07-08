Flying green

Yeti Airlines partnered with Tiger Mountain Karnali Lodge & Camp to plant 3500 tree saplings in Bindrapuri Madhyapur community forest to inaugurate their Green Project. Yeti airlines will plant one tree on behalf of every passenger that board on Kathmandu- Dhading or Kathmandu- Nepalgunj flight.

Safety first

Morang Auto Works conducted Yamaha Safe Riding Science program at Kathmandu Engineering College to teach riders about road safely. MAW has conducted this program in four separate colleges in Kathmandu.

Going international

The first IB World School in Nepal, Ullens, is now running the IB Diploma Program. The program is an internationally accredited high school diploma.