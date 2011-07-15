Mobile wallet

Kist Bank started Kist Mobile Wallet scheme which allows consumers to transfer and enquire about their balance and order cheque book, statement and other facilities. In its first phase, the service will be available for Nepal Telecom mobile users.

Everest expands

Everest Bank opened new branches in Hetauda and Gorkha. The bank has a network of 43 branches, 43 ATMs and 19 extensions.

Scratch and win

Samsung introduced Samsung Ek Size Thulo campaign, whereby customers buying a digital still camera can win a higher model through a scratch coupon. In case a higher model is not available, the customer receives 25 per cent discount.

Micro cars

Lotus Global International launched two models of micro cars - Micro MX 7 Sedan car and Micro MPV Junior III van during its showroom opening at Uttardhoka, Lazimpat. MX 7 meets the Euro II safety standard and Euro III level on emission and MPV junior III meets Euro II emission standard.

Contract signed

Commerz and Trust Bank Nepal has signed a contract with PricewaterhouseCoopers for usage of Business Process Management Solution software. The software will help the bank implement its paperless environment policy.