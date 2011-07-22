Handy videos

Canon has launched Legria FS405, a standard definition camcorder powered by a 1/6-inch CCD and 41x advanced zoom. Quick charge feature is able to power the camcorder for an hour's recording with 20 minutes of charging.

Best car

Which?, a British product-testing and campaigning charity, has awarded Hyundai the Best Car Manufacturer Award. Hyundai's i20 and i30 models have also received Best Buys award.

Micro showroom

Lotus Global International, sole distributor of Micro Cars, has opened a showroom at Uttardhoka, Lazimpat. It has launched Micro MX 7 Sedan Car and Micro MP III Van.

Multi cell

EOL, a subsidiary of Chaudhary Group, has officially launched Toshiba consumer products in Nepal. All Toshiba products are available with a 12-month warranty.