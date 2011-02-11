Here for education

Ncell has collaborated with Save the Children's Adopt a School program to support 11 schools in eight districts. The company will adopt five schools in Humla, Nawalparasi, Dailekh, Dhanusha, and Bajura and set up electronic libraries in schools in Nawalparasi, Sindhupalchok, Kailali, Baglung and Siraha.

Ace artists

Ace Development Bank joined hands with the Nepal Association for the Welfare of the Blind to organise an art competition for visually impaired students with the theme 'Your Vision of Nepal'. Sabitri Paudel, a sixth grader at Laboratory School, received the first prize of a full scholarship for a year. Her art will be featured on the cover page of the Bank's annual report.

Rescue flights

Qatar Airways has made adjustments to its operations in Egypt to operate outside its curfew timings. The Doha-based airline has also deployed additional capacity since the start of civil unrest in Cairo in order to facilitate passengers departing from Egypt to Doha and other points within the airline's network.

Something for everyone

CG Impex, the sole authorised distributor of LG Mobile for Nepal, has introduced four new models– LG P500 Optimus One, a touchscreen Android smartphone, LG Papaya T300 with SNS application, LG Rosemary S310, and the A165 dual-sim multimedia mobile phone. Every LG model comes with a 12-month warranty on handsets and a 6-month warranty on the battery, and a 2GB memory card.

Latest kick

Morang Auto Works, the sole distributor of Yamaha Motorcycles in Nepal, has launched the Yamaha YBR 125, equipped with a 4-speed gearbox. The bike is available in black, red and red-black and is being introduced at a price of Rs 149,900.