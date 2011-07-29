More Dragons

Good news if you plan to travel to Hong Kong, or stop there for transit. Dragonair, the Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Cathay Pacific will increase its flights from three to seven per week from September. The airline began flying to Nepal in December 2007 with four flights a week, using a 150-seater A320, but now but now operates a 300-seater A330.

"The frequency increase is in response to rise in passenger numbers to Nepal from our key markets," says Alasdair Boyd of Dragonair Manager Nepal. Last year alone, the airline flew in more than 50,000 tourists to Nepal.

International read

Nepal Republic Media and International Herald Tribune (IHT) entered into a publishing alliance to publish Asia Pacific Edition of IHT from Kathmandu. This is the 40th print site for IHT, the global edition of New York Times. The paper is priced at Rs 25. In the first week of launch, the paper has over 200 subscribers.

Hi-tech award

Kumari Bank has been awarded the mBillionth Award South Asia for its Kumari Mobile Cash. The first of its kind, Kumari Mobile Cash pioneered the 'mobile wallet' concept in Nepal, which allows users to store cash balances in their mobile phones for deposits, withdrawals and transactions.

Right mix

Nabil Invest has launched its Portfolio Management Services (PMS). The service offers portfolio management with specific investment objectives drawn in line with a client's risk appetite and return expectations.