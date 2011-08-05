Power Himal

Himal Power, owner and operator of 60MW Khimti Hydropower, has appointed Ace Capital to issue debentures in a bid to raise $60 million. The proposed debenture will bear a coupon of 6 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually for 5 years period with a roll over option to be declared in 2013. This will be offered via private placement mechanism to institutional investors. Ace Development Bank will act as the issue adviser.

100 Nanos

Sipradi Trading, the authorised distributor of Tata vehicles for Nepal, handed over the keys to the first 100 buyers of Tata Nano. Three versions of the car are available in the market – Nano, Nano CX and Nano LX. The car boasts a mileage of 23.6 km per liter and a ground-clearance of

180 mm.

Copy gift

Sanima Bikas Bank donated a photocopy machine, with printing and scanning features, to Nandi Secondary School in Nagpokhari, Kathmandu. Over 700 students attend the school.