Free service

Vijay Motors is organising a Free Summer Monsoon Checkup Camp for its Subaru, Chevrolet and Opel customers. The camp will be held until 11 September, Sunday to Friday, at the respective service centers. Discount is available on accessories and spare parts.

Kitchen gadgets

Samsung's authorized distributer, Him Electronics, has introduced its new series of Solo, Grill and Convection microwave ovens. It has also brought in 23 different models of double door and side by side, priced at Rs 17,990 to Rs 1, 54,990.

Return gifts

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating its 25 years in Nepal by offering discounts and special schemes on their cars. Maruti 800 is being priced at Rs 995,000 and financing facilities are available at 0 per cent interest for higher Maruti 800 models.

Real winner

Dayaman Bajrachraya has won an all expenses paid Quality Tour to Real Factory in Simra and Pokhara for two under Dabur Real's Real Quality Tour Contest. The bumper prize of the SMS based contest is a tour for two couples to Singapore.

New room

SB Furniture bedroom set is being priced at Rs 99,999 at its Pani Pokhari showroom. The set consists of a bed, a wardrobe, a dressing table and a night table.