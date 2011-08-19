Branded surfing

Nokia Browser has been launched to ease internet browsing in Nokia series 40 devices. The browser has been first launched in Nokia C2-03. This dual sim model is a touch and type based phone.

New accounts

Mega Bank has launched Mega Swabhiman Bachat Khata, a savings account for senior citizens with interest rate at 10 per cent per annum, payable monthly. The bank has also launched Mega Nari Special Account for women, with interest rate 9.50 per cent per annum, payable quarterly.

Hi-tech alliance

Explore Asia Pacific, has been appointed the authorised distributor of Genius products in Nepal. Genius is an IT peripherals company, based in Taiwan.

Celebrating Teej

Janta Bank Nepal is gifting a Teej hamper for the account holders of Smart Lady Bachat Khata. The women will also have the chance to get free e- banking service, cheque book, ATM card and a 50 per cent discount on locker service.

Shopping spree

John Players, Surya Nepal's line of men's wear, is offering up-to 40 per cent discounts in its products. This offer is available at all John Players brand outlets and selected retail outlets.